The Mission Staff sends a heartfelt thank-you to the compassionate and generous individuals, businesses, organizations and churches that make up this community. We are all aware that this has been a difficult and challenging year for those around us, leaving many feeling hopeless and alone. Because of your amazing support this Christmas season, Kokomo Rescue Mission had the opportunity to rekindle that light of hope to those struggling in our neighborhood through the distribution of our Red Ribbon Christmas boxes.
These boxes are filled with Christmas gifts, toiletries, household items and a gift card to be used towards purchasing food for their Christmas dinner. Each one of the 625 Red Ribbon Boxes, prepared for 1,338 individuals from 456 households, are lovingly prayed over as they are filled with specially selected items chosen for each one of them.
This year especially, many of the Red Ribbon Christmas boxes were received with smiles along with tears of joy, relieving the burden of how they would be able to provide Christmas for their family. Because of you, hope was restored, joy was shared, and love was shown to many as Christmas was brought into their homes.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas program is funded through We Care. Thank you to all the We Care donors and volunteers, we are so appreciative and grateful for your support. In addition, we would like to thank PPG owners for graciously donating the use of warehouse space for the gift wrapping and distribution of the boxes, and Paul Wyman with The Wyman Group for arranging this blessing. We also want to thank the amazing Kokomo Rescue Mission Christmas volunteers who work all year in preparation for this season, as well as the countless volunteers who joined in the last few weeks to make it all happen.
Serving others is one of the most rewarding and humbling things we can do. Thank you again to all who were involved in showing these individuals that they were not alone or forgotten this Christmas, that God does love and care for each one of them.
God bless everyone.
