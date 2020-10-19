Rob Hoshaw, Head of School at Acacia Academy, sends this Cheer for those participating in the school's fundraiser:
Acacia Academy hosted a bike-a-thon on Oct. 10 to raise money for the student scholarship fund and a new swing set. Thanks to the support of very generous donors, the 100 minute event at Jackson Morrow Park was a huge success, raising more than $30,000!
In addition to the tremendous gratitude we have for the 500-plus private donors, we would also like to thank the corporate sponsors: Eriks Chevrolet, Team Rehab, and David Isaac and Associates. Their investment will provide rich education and healthy fun.
Acacia Academy is in its 11th year of cultivating character, faith, and knowledge by means of an excellent classical Christian education for diverse students in grades kindergarten through eight. We are located at 830 S. Main St., on the property of Main Street United Methodist Church. Acacia does not receive federal or state funding to meet the needs of our financially challenged families (approximately 70%), so we rely heavily on the generosity of our beloved community. Soli Deo gloria!
