Quentin Millard of Kokomo sends this Cheer for coconut-oil hair treatments:
"Weak, brittle, dry, damaged hair? The solution? Coconut oil!
"When I first started growing out my hair, I had no idea at all what I was doing. I wanted healthy, long and beautiful hair. But how?
"I found myself asking that question a lot. The answer is in what you do to your hair. You won't get long, beautiful locks if you're constantly curling, blow drying or straightening it. I've learned that.
"Not only do those things affect the hair, but they also affect the scalp. Healthy hair has to start at the root first and foremost. And doing coconut oil treatments on the scalp and the rest of the hair ensures healthy hair growth.
"But it doesn't end there, oh no. You still can't use heat. No matter how healthy your hair might be, it can all go down hill quickly if you use heat. The kind of coconut oil I recommend is cold pressed and natural.
"What does the oil do to your hair, you ask? It encapsulates the strands of hair in a shield of protein and fats. This is only a solution to help maintain healthy hair. But the rest is up to you. You can't use cheap shampoo and conditioner. The shampoo and conditioner you use make the most contact with your hair than anything else you use.
"If your hair is brittle, you need to use products with protein. If your hair is dry, you need to use products with moisturizing benefits.
"Furthermore, get trims. Your hair won't grow far with damage and split ends. So if your hair was like mine and is riddled with split ends, a trim every two months will do. Your length won't really change, but the split ends will get cut off.
"Generally speaking, if you take proper care of your hair, a trim of maybe a quarter of an inch every six months is good. Maybe even less, depending on the extent of the damage."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.