Grant Kerns of Greentown, and a member of Boy Scouts Troop 528, sends this Cheer:
"Hi. My name is Grant Kerns and I am a Boy Scout from Troop 528 in Greentown, Indiana. I am 11 years old. I am working on the communications merit badge, and one of the requirements asked me to write a letter to the editor about my opinion.
"My opinion is that everyone should be able to wear pajamas or comfy clothes to school every day. According to a 2005 study in the Family and Consumer Sciences Research Journal, the more comfortable a student was in their clothes during a test, the higher their test score is. Another reason i think kids should wear their pajamas to school is that it will take less time to get ready in the morning and allow us to sleep more.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3 in 5 middle schoolers and 7 in 10 high schoolers don’t get enough sleep. Kids under 12 need 9-12 hours of sleep at night and teenagers need 8-10. The CDC says if we sleep more, it can help prevent type 2 diabetes, obesity, poor mental health, injuries, and attention and behavior problems.
"Wearing pajamas to school will allow us to be more comfortable and get more sleep, since it won’t take as long to get ready in the morning. This is why I support kids wearing pajamas every day to school."
