Jim Shella of Indianapolis sends this Cheer for IndianaTownHalls.org:
"Many of us have longed for a way to hear candidates’ views on issues without wading through message clutter, attacks on other candidates, or some citizens’ grandstanding. IndianaTownHalls.org offers voters the chance to compare candidates’ views on issues important to them without sitting through an entire debate.
"Eighteen candidates for the 5th Congressional District recently took part in virtual town hall meetings staged by a new nonpartisan, nonprofit organization called Indiana Town Halls. Hundreds of people tuned in as the three events were live streamed.
"Now those town hall meetings have been formatted into a series of segments that are each roughly one-minute long. You can page through them to see how individual candidates feel about a series of issues, or you can pick an issue and see how each candidate addresses it. You can learn as much or as little as you choose. These informative and brief segments are located at IndianaTownHalls.org.
"The easy-to-use reformatted versions of these town hall meetings were created through a partnership with another nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in California called Informing to Empower.
"It’s a direct way to learn where the candidates stand in the most important congressional election in this state in some time, without the need to endure hyperbolic ads or political attacks."
