Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer to those who gave to the agency's Christmas initiatives:
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission staff sends a heartfelt thank-you to the compassionate and generous individuals, businesses, organizations and churches who make up this community.
"Because of your amazing support, the Kokomo Rescue Mission was able to provide hope and love to those struggling in our neighborhoods through the distribution of Red Ribbon Christmas boxes. These boxes were filled with Christmas gifts, toiletries, household items and a gift card to be used towards purchasing food for their Christmas dinner.
Approximately 14,000 gifts were prayed over as they were carefully prepared and selected for 1,467 individuals from 570 households. Because of you, the recipients of these boxes have been given the opportunity to be able to celebrate Christmas with all the fun and festivities it brings.
"Many of the boxes are received with smiles along with tears of joy. It’s hard to describe the peace someone feels when they no longer have to wonder how they will be able to provide Christmas for their family. For so many, the Red Ribbon Christmas Box means more than just the gifts and a meal, it is an opportunity to experience the love and support our community has to offer them.
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas program is funded through We Care. Thank you to all the We Care donors and volunteers, we are so appreciative and grateful for your support. In addition, we would like to thank General Motors for graciously donating the use of warehouse space for the gift wrapping and distribution of the boxes. We also want to thank the amazing Kokomo Rescue Mission Christmas volunteers who work all year in preparation for this season, as well as the countless volunteers who joined in the last few weeks to make it all happen.
“'Let all that you do be done with love.' 1 Corinthians 16:14
"Serving others is one of the most rewarding and humbling things to do. Thank you again to all who were involved in showing these individuals that God does love and care for each one of them."
