Brenda Henry of Tipton sends this Cheer to all involved in the planning and operation of the Howard County vaccination site:
My husband, my sister and I went to the Kokomo Event Center vaccination site for our COVID vaccines.
We want to thank all of the volunteers and staff, from the officers in the parking lot to the door greeters, registration staff, clinical staff giving the injections and exit staff making follow up injection appointments, form making this a quick, efficient, safe and painless event.
Included in this not of appreciation are all 211 operators who are doing a great job of getting people scheduled as quickly as possible.
And a note of appreciation to those in Kokomo who had a part in the planning and organizing of this site.
Few citizens have any understanding of the enormity of this project.
