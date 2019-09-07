Darius Ebert, a Troop 508 Scout, sends this Cheer for role-playing video games:
"Hello, my name is Darius Ebert. I'm a Scout with Troop 508 out of St. Joan of Arc Church. For my communications merit badge, I need to email you with an issue that is near and dear to my heart.
"The issue is that I have seen a serious lack of creativity in my generation. I believe that this comes from a lack of using the brain in the proper way."
"Everyone that I've spoken to wants to be like someone else. Why not just be like yourself? It's the lack of creativity. Of imagination. No one wants to truly think for themselves.
"To exercise the imagination, I believe that there is a very simple solution. Tabletop RPGs [role-playing games].
"Don't get me wrong. I still fervently believe that everyone should still go outside and exercise and be fit, but they all could do with a little bit of sparking in their brains. I've been playing RPGs like 'D&D' and 'Pathfinder' for a long time and I think that more people should. It allows them to get out of their comfort zones, create worlds beyond imagination and comprehension. They can become someone they want to be for a short while. I believe that it should only take maybe an hour a week with their family and friends.
"I, personally, am what's called the DM. This stands for Dungeon Master. This term is synonymous with GM, Game Master. I build the world, set the seen, play the NPCs, that sort of thing. Playing these games has allowed me to get better at communication skills, brainstorming, acting or role-playing, and imagining the possibilities of the world. I have become a better and more productive thinker, writer, and storyteller. Believe me when I say this, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't play these games.
"It also partners as an accountability group because all of the people that play the game with you are typically people that care about you. You don't always have to play with your family or friends, though you could go to the adventurer's league and play there. It's much more competitive gameplay when you go to a group that has been playing it for years and years.
"I think that there needs to be more gaming clubs and more people playing these games. Not only if you play with friends and family will you typically have fun, you'll typically grow closer as a family because you'll be spending more time together. The same goes with friend groups.
"I want more people to have fun with life, be imaginative, and be intelligent with the world around them. Playing these games will help with that. I recommend, just to start out, if anyone so chooses, to start with your friend group or family and just get the first few books that you'll need. They can typically come in a starter kit or something of the sort. I then recommend getting a module off of the internet, whoever is going to be the DM will read through it for about a week and then you should be ready to play. I recommend a slow take off, which would be about three hours each session with a break in the middle. If you want to take it up a notch you would simply double the time. That's a moderate amount of play.
"Some of the sessions that I've played with my play group have gone on for close to 12 hours with a break in the middle to go and get some pizza with one or two of them. That's a little extreme, though, and I recommend starting slow and easy. Start with a smaller group of about four or five and play with them and get used to it and then you can start DMing larger groups.
"If you're a player, be considerate of other players, take the time from the end of your turn to the beginning of your next turn to figure out what you're going to do. Don't be loud or obnoxious when it's someone's turn and always roll your damage dice with your attack roll! It makes combat go faster. All I can recommend further is to not push anyone to role-play like an accomplished actor, take your time. Let them come out of their comfort zones. If you push them they're likely to quit."
