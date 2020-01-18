Dave Kitchell of Kokomo, the retired long-time Tribune sports editor and president of the Kokomo Humane Society board of directors, sends this Cheer:
"For the third consecutive year, the Kokomo Humane Society did not put down a single animal due to lack of space. In 2019, our organization took in 3,215 animals and the only ones euthanized were a small number for reasons including aggressive behavior, or extreme illness.
"It is a proud moment for Kokomo Humane and news that we feel will be welcomed by local and area residents. The reason for the heart-warming news is simple: We are successfully adopting more animals out than a decade ago.
"And there are many in this community to thank for that, starting with executive director Karen Wolfe and the Kokomo Humane staff, which prides itself in matching adoptees with animals seeking forever homes. Another crucial element to our success is an army of volunteers. In 2019, 95 volunteers provided approximately 10,700 hours of assistance in all areas needed, including walking dogs, socializing cats, assisting in the Cat Café, cleaning cages and handling the steady supply of laundry. On top of that our foster families contribute an additional 15,000 hours in time caring for animals with special needs in their homes.
"Off-site adoptions have been instrumental as well. Staff and volunteers participate in the Indy Mega Adoption Events at the State Fairgrounds. These events make new relationships with a large audience possible. Locally, businesses such as Petco and PetSmart provide constant adoption opportunities for shelter animals.
"Of course, many times during a year, our shelter fills to and above capacity. To keep from euthanizing animals, we offer specials where adoption fees are greatly reduced and at times waived. Each of those animals leaving the shelter will have been cared for, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped for identification purposes. Many of these animals have needed medical support to be ready for a new home. We can provide this care with the help of our generous community and outside grants.
"Offering free and reduced adoptions is one of many expenses the shelter incurs and that’s where fundraisers and sponsors play crucial roles. Events such as Barktober Fest, Ales for Tails and the upcoming Winter Cat-Ch, are hugely important for our financial well-being. Businesses and individuals serving as sponsors are the lifeblood of those events, providing much of the profit and in turn, allowing us to adopt animals out at low or no costs. The local media, including the Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Perspective and Z92.5 radio have been instrumental is getting our word out to readers and listeners.
"Of course, individual donors are also crucial in keeping Kokomo Humane afloat. Some donors help monthly, some annually. We also appreciate 'in memory of' gifts, often with the death of a pet or pet-owner.
"To all those who continue to help Kokomo Humane match individuals and families with loving pets, we offer a thank-you from our staff, volunteers and board of directors."
