Milton Beach of the Kokomo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission sends this Cheer for the organization's scholarship fundraiser that's scheduled for April 2:
"The Kokomo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission will host its annual Scholarship Fundraiser Banquet on Thursday, April 2, from 6-9 p.m., at Bel Air Events Center, 3014 S. Webster St. The keynote speaker at the event will be Ms. Doneisha Posey, a civil rights attorney and executive director of Employee Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Ivy Tech Community College. She is the Affirmative Action and EEO officer at the college.
"'We are excited to bring Ms. Posey to Kokomo,' said the Rev. Robert Lee, chairman of the MLK Scholarship Committee. 'She is a young, dynamic speaker who will bring a compelling and compassionate message to our event.'
"This year, Ms. Posey was named by the Indiana Business Journal in the Forty under 40 and a Junior Achievement of Central Indiana’s finalist for Indy’s Best and Brightest. She has also received the Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s Drum Major for Justice Award and received the Marion County Bar Association Lawyer of the Year award, where she currently serves as board chair. She is an adjunct professor of law at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
"'We shifted our focus to higher education after building the monument in honor of Dr. King Jr.,' Lee said. 'We know that three-quarters of the jobs created in the new job market requires at least a bachelor’s degree and we want to improve the chances for Howard County youth landing a career that will move them forward.'
"Using the American Community Survey Data from 2018, 39% of people in the U.S. had at least an associate’s degree or higher. Howard County lagged the nation with about 32% of residents with some sort of college degree and only 21% with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
"The group awards higher education grants to area Howard County students based on grade point average, SAT score, honors and awards in school, community activities and recognition for participation in clubs and organizations. In addition, each student is required to submit a 500-word essay on the topic of 'Good Citizenship.'
"Tickets may be purchased or donations may be made by contacting the Rev. Robert Lee at 765-513-8372, Janie Young at 765-434-9521, Ed Foster at 765-419-6254 or www.eventbrite.com. The price is $50 per ticket or $400 for a table of eight.
"The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission is a 501(c)(3) non- profit organization whose mission is to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by advancing his legacy of peace, freedom and equality by locally establishing public focus and identification with his values and visions of history."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.