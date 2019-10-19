Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer for the community's support of the agency's Fall Food Drive:
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission would like to send out a huge thank-you to our community for making our Fall Food Drive a success. When the final bag was weighed, the total collected was 15,027.6 pounds of canned food and non-perishable foods to help restock the Mission’s pantry for the fall season. The tally exceeded our goal of 15,000 pounds, thanks to the many individuals and organizations in this wonderful community who helped make the food drive a great success. We are so grateful for the generosity support of our event sponsor: FCA – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
"The Fall Food Drive was Saturday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. We are so grateful for the local businesses around our community for allowing us to place drop-off boxes and grocery bags in their facilities. A big thank-you goes to: Gordon Food Services (GFS); Sam’s Club; Save-A-Lot; Waddell’s IGA; Walmart; Community First Bank Locations – Downtown, West Branch, and Hoffer Branch; Cross America; Financial Builders Federal Credit Union; First Farmers Bank & Trust Locations – Northeast, Kokomo South, Downtown Square, and Central Branch; and Solidarity Community FCU Locations – Main Location, and Dixon Square.
"We also would like to thank the many community churches that collected food and helped pick up the filled grocery bags from the drop-off locations. Churches, schools and organizations that helped with the food drive include: Bible Baptist Church, Bon Air School, Crossroads Community Church, Fairfield Christian Church, First Congregational Church, First Nazarene Church, Flora UMC, Gospel Light Mission Church, Grace UMC, Highland Park Church, Jackson Street Commons, Kempton UMC, Kokomo Christian Fellowship, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Redeemer Lutheran School, Rossville Bible Fellowship, St. Luke’s UMC, Sycamore Friends Church, and Young America Lions Club.
"This food helps to provide meals 365 days a year to our residents, to those we serve in our Dining Room, and to those who participate in our Assistance Program. From January through September 2019, the Mission has served 89,965 meals to our shelter and dining room guests. Thanks to your generous response to our Fall Food Drive, the Kokomo Rescue Mission will be able to continue to feed our shelter and dining room guests, as well as provide groceries through our food pantry program. Through the kindness of serving a meal to someone who is hungry, hope can be restored helping them to face tomorrow, and lives are changed!"
