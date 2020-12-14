Kathy Kennedy of the General James Cox Chapter of the DAR sends this Cheer:
The General James Cox Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution delivered holiday items to the Jackson Street Commons residents, such as gloves, hats, coffee, holiday treats and cards.
DAR and CAR (Children of the American Revolution) members collected and donated the items to thank them for their service to our country. Because of COVID-19 members and residents were not able to spend time together or have their Holiday Meal and Cheer as they have in the past. Jackson Street Commons provides permanent housing and supportive services to veterans.
The women who make up DAR membership are varied and come from all walks of life, yet we share a common bond of tracing their ancestry back to those who helped gain our nation’s independence. They promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. For more information about their mission and local chapter membership, please contact Katie Regan at k1234r@aol.com.
Any boy or girl under the age of 22 is eligible for membership in the CAR who is lineally descended from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Members learn about history, take trips, participate in projects and learn leadership skills. For more information about their mission and the local society membership, please contact Kathy Kennedy at chiefpeshewa@gmail.com.
Thank you for your support!
