Susan Zody and the team at Narrow Gate Horse Ranch send this Cheer to their community supporters:
Cheers to John and Patty O'Donnell for the $50,000 match donation in 2020, and to the community for helping us meet the challenge! Your generosity made it possible for us to purchase our own property! There are too many donors to thank all of them here, but we'll recognize a few:
- Meridian Street Christian Church
- Community Foundation of Howard County
- WFRN radio
- Harry and Debbie Parikh
- Sonny and Glendia Beck
- The Beck Foundation
- Dick and Karen Foster
- Berry It
- Fairview Baptist Church
- Marc and Teresa Rice
- Garden Gate Greenhouse
- Debbie and Terry Thomson
- Jack and Beverly Foster
- Mark and Marcia Maple
- Todd and Kim Marschand
- Bennetts Switch Community Church
- Greg and Peggy McCarty
- Hillsdale United Methodist Church
- Lois Baer
- Jonathan Rybolt
Some give. Some go. Some pray.
It takes all to reach the children in need in our community!
We trust that some day in heaven you will hear the words, "Thank you for giving to the Lord, I am a life that was changed, thank you for giving to the Lord ... I am so glad you gave!"
