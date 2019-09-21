Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer for the area's General Motors employees:
"General Motors employees showed how much they care on Sept. 13 at the Kokomo Rescue Mission. As employees arrived in the morning, they were excited to get started in their volunteering for ‘GM Week Of Caring.'
"Their combined effort unloaded and assembled new beds for our single women’s shelter. They also landscaped around several buildings of our facility. In the afternoon, they blessed the Mission by continuing to work on landscaping and cutting cotton T-shirts into rags, which will be sold to local businesses. It was a beautiful day, but a warm one, and they continued to volunteer with a smile and a spirit of giving back.
"Mission staff and guests would like to sincerely thank each person who volunteered their time, skills and energy as they fulfilled many different tasks around the Mission.
"We are fortunate to live in a caring community, where companies and individuals truly believe in helping each other and are genuinely concerned about the plight of those less fortunate. We are genuinely blessed!
"To the volunteers, thank you for sacrificing your time to help the Mission continue to provide a comfortable and welcoming place for those in the community who may need a safe place to stay or a hot meal. Your work helps ensure there is a safe haven for those in desperate need. Thank you again for your compassion and empathy that moved you to action. We are grateful for your service!"
