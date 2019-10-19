Susan Burns and Emily Koors raise a Cheer for the volunteers, sponsors and players who supported another successful Western Buddy Bags-RUMC fundraiser:
“A huge Cheer goes out to the 68 golfers who took to the links on what was a beautiful early fall afternoon, and to our many other friends who donated their time and treasure for our 7th annual Schulte Memorial Golf Outing, held at Chippendale Golf Course on Sept. 28. It was a great time for coming together, in memory of Judy & Dennis Schulte, and to support this much needed weekend food program they fostered.
“The winning foursome was comprised of Craig Reed, Dave Hendershot, Kyle Hendershot and Brett Cauble. There were many other winners that day, but the kids were again the big winners as all proceeds go to provide weekly bags of kid-friendly, nonperishable foods for Western Primary and Intermediate students. Acknowledging that many families struggle with food insecurity, all students in grades K-5 are offered the opportunity to participate. With well over 200 students currently enrolled in Buddy Bags, and a budgeted $140 per child, the golf outing has provided half the funds needed for the school year.
“We would also like to applaud our many generous sponsors.
“Platinum Sponsors: The Russiaville United Methodist Church, BottleFillingStations.com, Serrano & Wunderlich Landscaping LLC, Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, OrthoIndy, Stellhorn Home Improvement LLC, Kayleo Urban Farm-Marilyn Schulte & Scott Rice, and the family of Helen Hollingsworth, who is celebrating her 98th birthday!
“Gold Sponsors: A&J Farm Supply Inc., Alliance Excavating & Demolition, Bayliff, Harrigan, Cord, Maugans & Cox P.C., Button CJDR, “Carson's Way”, Coca-Cola of Kokomo, Community First Bank of Indiana, Davidson Excavating, GSH Landscaping LLC-Grant S. Horner, Huston Electric Inc., Judge Lynn Murray, Kirby Risk Corp., Kokomo Glass Shop Inc., Liberty Financial Group Inc., Main Street Christian Church, New London Tax Service, Patriot Insurance, Russiaville Community Church, St. Vincent Medical Group OB/GYN, The Guyer Family, Waddell’s IGA, and the Western Class of 1977 – 'In Memory of Dennis Schulte, Class Sponsor.'
“Silver Sponsors: Mary & Barry Blalock, Bowden Flowers, The Max Chambers Family, Farwick & Williams Farms, Alexandra Daniels Durham-Freedom Financial Group Inc., First Farmers Bank & Trust - Russiaville & South 931 Branches, Gangwer Wyrick Insurance, The Hoppes Family, Kings Plumbing & Heating Inc., Scott & Karen Mills, Marilyn Orem 'In Memory of Wayne Orem,' Park 100 Foods, The Reel Family, Paul & Sherry Schulte, Trusted Home Inspection Service (Formerly New Property Inspection), Jeremy Williams, Abby Lynn, and Meghan Oster-"In Memory of Chet & Carolyn Reel.”
“Bronze Sponsors: Richard Breedlove – 'In Memory of Jan Breedlove,' The Jo Anne Edwards Family, Eriks Chevrolet'Inc., The Wyman Group, and the Western Math Department."
