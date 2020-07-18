Tonia Sherrod of South Side Christian Church sends this Cheer:
Cheers from South Side Christian Church to Manager Dean, Tony and Wallace from the North Reed Road Dollar Tree store.
Last Monday, several members from South Side Christian Church descended on the Dollar Tree store to purchase nearly 1,000 items for an upcoming giveaway sponsored through the church's Little Pantry. Not only were they courteous and helpful, they went the extra mile to help collect and load purchases.
What looked to be a daunting task was made much easier with the extra effort and good attitudes of these men.
