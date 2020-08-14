David Eikenberry and Brent Hickman, Auction Committee chairmen of the 2020 Howard County Fair, send this Cheer to our 4-Hers and community:
For everyone involved with the Howard County 4-H Fair, the 2020 fair will not be forgotten. Due to COVID-19 there were numerous obstacles to overcome, but in my opinion, a great job by everyone involved!
Whether you are a Greentown Lions Club member, Howard County Extension staff, a fair vendor, volunteer, 4-H exhibitor, or 4-H parent/guardian, our thanks goes out to each one of you for all that was accomplished during fair week. Canceling the fair would have been the easy thing to do; but through the cooperation of many, you made the best of the situation and pulled it off.
As in every aspect of the 2020 fair, the 4-H Fair Auction Committee was forced to make adjustments too. The committee spoke with several past auction buyers and the feedback was consistent. Even though their donation or support would be less this year, they still wanted to support the 4-Hers and they wanted to be to provide meat donations to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Howard Haven and Crossroads Church Food Pantry. With that response we sent out letters to potential buyers and we received an overwhelming response. We had 42 businesses or families who donated this year to support the efforts of the livestock 4-H exhibitors. We also were able to donate 86 hogs to the charitable organizations listed above. Amazing!
We want to recognize those who made this happen and, again, thank them for coming together in support of 4-H, our youth and our future leaders, and our community. Listed below are the companies and individuals who made this happen.
CIE, Anderson Grain, Mike & Pami Spangler, Erik’s Chevrolet, Redline Equipment, Best One of Indy, Harvey Construction Co. Inc., Denny & Rita Maple, 450 Mercantile, Todd Harvey, Button Dodge, First Farmers Bank & Trust, Howard County Farm Bureau Inc., H.E.McGonigal Inc., Oyler Stump Remover, Kokomo Grain, David & Andrea Eikenberry, US Iron, Brad Howell Inc., Jay & Marge Freeman, William Donson, Denny & Sauce Middleswoth, Stan & Peggy Rush, Ray Lamb, Ronald Newhouse Farms Inc., Lin and Janie Ortman, Hobson Insurance Agency, TTG Equipment, Farm Bureau Insurance, Hite Farms Inc., First Bank of Berne, Haynes International Inc., CJMR Inc., Ortman Drilling, Accredited Driving School, Mike Clair, Harper Implement, Miller Building LLC, Rick & Jocena Miller, B&S Trucking, What a Deal Motors, Bryan Kirkpatrick.
Once again, thanks for all the support from everyone involved with the 2020 Howard County Fair!
David Eikenberry and Brent Hickman, Auction Committee Chairmen
