Jenny Tudor of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the We Care Telethon during a trying time:
I realize this was a different way than usual to do We Care. It was held Dec 4-6. Most of bidding was done online.
There were some lots shown on TV also.
This year donations were only taken the two weekends prior to the telethon. This year they raised $133,147. The Hope Doll sold for $35,000. Most of this was from Stout & Son in Memory of Jeff Stout. Some were in memory of others.
I just wonder why no coverage in paper. I waited to write this as I wanted to read about it and distributing of funds. I know, not as a big year as normal, but still a great help to organizations that need it.
Great job to the community and We Care for all you accomplished this year in spite of everything. Jeers, no more coverage of this event. I wanted see where the money went this year, and what about the rainy day fund?
