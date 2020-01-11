Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, sends this Cheer for the Johnson Family of Kokomo:
"For retired Kokomo businessman Steve Johnson, Ivy Tech Kokomo’s #THETIMEISNOW capital campaign was a perfect opportunity to support what he considers the great work of the college and to honor the memory of his late wife, Patricia Johnson.
"Education was an important part of Pat’s life. She earned a secondary education degree, with honors, from Indiana University Kokomo in 1969, majoring in English and literature, and followed that with a master’s degree in education in 1971. She taught at Lafayette Park School and Kokomo’s downtown campus for 26 years. She was recognized as one of the best English teachers in the Kokomo school system, known for her sense of humor and compassion for her students.
"And now, seven years after her death, her family is honoring her legacy of student support by the naming of a beautiful new conference room in Ivy Tech’s Health Professions Center.
"For Steve, who retired after a long career with E&B Paving, contributing to Ivy Tech Kokomo’s transformation made sense. 'Ivy Tech supports business and industry in our community,' Steve said. 'I understand that Ivy Tech seeks to understand the needs of businesses and then works to arrange the curriculum that will meet as many of those needs as possible. And that’s a good thing!'
"The blended Johnson family includes five adult children: Steve’s sons Neal Johnson, who lives in Indianapolis, and Matt Johnson, who lives in Fort Worth, Texas; and Pat’s daughters Beth Szerdy and Lori Fritts Warren, who both live in Kokomo, and son David Fritts, who lives in Fishers. All are Kokomo High School graduates, like Steve, for whom education is an important interest.
"Steve has been a great supporter of Ivy Tech. With his long career in the construction industry, Steve has taken a real interest in the campus transformation. He has checked on our progress regularly and has shared his enthusiasm for the amazing difference being made by #THETIMEISNOW project.
"The new conference room is part of the $43 million transformation project currently underway on Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus. Along with a $40 million appropriation from the state of Indiana, Ivy Tech’s #THETIMEISNOW campaign is working to raise an additional $3 million in contributions from area residents, organizations, and businesses to complete the project."
