Col. Bill Smyser of Kokomo sends this Cheer:
"I send this Cheer for all the support I received during my 35 years of public service to the community.
"Thank you to the past mayors, Steve Daily, who appointed me 35 years ago, Bob Sargant, Matt McKillip and Greg Goodnight for allowing me the opportunity to serve as a member of the Kokomo Housing Authority.
"A special thank you to Greg Goodnight for all his kind words about my service.
"The 35 years were such a learning experience for me on how the city government operates. I will cherish and miss my experiences on this board.
"I was not fired nor asked to resign, but I chose to resign on Dec. 31 so Mayor Tyler Moore could choose his own appointment, and I also want to thank him for all his support to me."
