Lisa Ellison, coordinator of Adopt-a-Grandparent Program for Samaritan Caregivers, sends this Cheer for those who participate and an invitation to those who would like to:
Samaritan Caregivers is grateful to the many members of our community who sent holiday cards to seniors who live independently in Howard County.
Through our Adopt-a-Grandparent program, children in preschool through high school, including Honor Society and Student Council groups, are writing nearly 4,000 cards this school year. Individual volunteers are writing more than 5,000 cards this year.
An additional 2,700 holiday cards are being written by individuals, businesses, service organizations, college students, and grandchildren. The generosity of so many people and organizations in our community helps our seniors know that someone cares about them. In this season of COVID, many of these seniors will have to miss family celebrations, making these expressions of love even more important.
If you are interested in joining our Adopt-a-Grandparent program as an individual or with your students or organization, either monthly or in the summer or at Christmas, please contact Samaritan Caregivers at samaritanc@yahoo.com.
Thank you for brightening the lives of so many seniors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.