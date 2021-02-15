Danta Rogers, executive director of the Carver Community Center, sends this Cheer to the community for its financial contributions:
On behalf of all of us at Carver Community Center, we would like to thank all of our donors for their support throughout 2020.
- City of Kokomo
- Center Township
- United Way of Howard County
- Community Foundation of Howard County
- Second Missionary Baptist Church
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Bucheri, McCarty & Metz
- Dick Rayl & Associates
- Graves Sheet Metal
- J&J Electric
- Jansen’s Tax Service & Asphalt
- And all our other donors and sponsors
It is through the generosity from you and your organizations that enable Carver to continue its mission in providing programs that provide an everlasting impact on our community.
Again, thank you for your support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.