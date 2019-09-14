The family of Sharon Edwards sends this Cheer for her life and example, and seek the truth behind her death:
"Our family’s matriarch was taken from us on Feb. 4, 2019, under circumstances that have not yet been fully revealed. Our lives changed forever on that day. Despite the number that was her age, she was full of life. She traveled, she loved her friends and family and she gave. Her entire life was spent giving her time and resources to causes near and dear to her. Her energy level exceeded most people decades younger.
"Sharon Edwards was so much more than the anonymous victim of a seemingly senseless act. She was more than a name, age and address on a police report or newspaper blurb. She was a wife of 55 years to her now widowed husband. She was a mother of four and Nana to eight grandchildren.
"To her family, friends and community, she was larger than life, always smiling and full of boundless positive energy. She was a retired lifelong educator and an advocate for so many causes and community organizations that they are too numerous to mention.
"We are not a vengeful or hateful family. Yet, we feel Sharon deserved better than the manner in which she was taken away from all who loved and depended on her. She deserves honesty and integrity from those sworn to serve and protect, as well as those who can shine the light of truth onto this dark chapter of our lives.
"We look forward to the facts of this case being brought to light and the justice system functioning as it was designed - without prejudice or unfair influence.
"The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.' We, as a family unified, enter this next phase of our lives resolute that Sharon’s final mortal act will be to shine the light of justice onto what up to this point has been an abyss of unanswered questions. She deserves it. We deserve it. The community deserves it."
