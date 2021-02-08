Sid Faulkner of Kokomo sends this Cheer to the Howard County Board of Health for the efficiency of its vaccine center:
My wife and I received our initial dose of the COVID vaccine at the Event Center Thursday. It was an excellent example a government program done well.
The staff were well trained, courteous and helpful. The physical layout is well organized.
I would estimate that most people would be in and out in 25 minutes, and 15 minutes of that time is waiting to make sure there is no reaction to the shot.
I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this service when their window of opportunity rolls around. The vaccine is probably our shortest path back to normalcy. I don't know about you, but I am ready for some normal.
