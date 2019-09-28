Bruce Roberts of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the leadership skills of Kokomo mayoral candidate Abbie Smith:
"In my last letter I suggested Abbie Smith, as mayor, will treat people as adults. According to management research this is very effective in leadership because adults will work best when they are considered to be responsible and dependable. Indeed, when people are invited at least to help control work settings and activities, energy and power is created in the organization. The power of control to motivate and facilitate performance is wonderfully captured in an experiment by a couple of management consultants:
"Two groups of adults were given some complex puzzles to solve and a proofreading chore. In the background was a very loud and distracting noise. One group was told to just work at the task. The other group was given a button to push to eliminate the noise — an off-switch for control. The group with the off-switch solved five times the number of puzzles as the other group and made a fraction of the number of errors in proofreading. But here is the surprise: none of the adults with the off-switch ever used the switch! The mere knowledge and ability to exert control made the difference.
"Two other managers made a similar discovery when they observed that people, assumed to be responsible and given some control over their work, got so immersed in their work that they forgot basic needs for long periods of time! In both examples high motivation and energy were produced in the organizations.
"As we are preparing to vote for mayor of Kokomo it is important to recognize characteristics of good leaders. Excellent leaders assume they are working with adults and offer ways for them to help control and focus their work.
"We need a mayor who has the personal confidence and temperament to work with people in ways demonstrated to create energy and motivation. Abbie Smith will be such a mayor, a leader who understands we all bring experience and knowledge that should be respected and utilized when possible."
