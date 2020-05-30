John J. Roberts of Kokomo, a Howard County Council member, sends this Cheer for American universities that educate students from across the globe:
"In last Saturday's Kokomo Tribune, Dr. Kent Blacklidge argues Chinese students should be ejected from Purdue University because they pose a risk to America's national security. I respectfully disagree.
"I think the best way to bring China into the realm of friend instead of foe, to become a more open society instead of closed, is to allow their youth to be educated in America, where they can experience firsthand freedom and democracy. Today's Chinese youth are tomorrow's Chinese leaders.
"After World War II students from around the world came to America to be educated in our universities. Upon returning to their homelands, these students took with them many of the values and ways they learned in America. In reality, we should welcome the youth of other countries to receive their education in our universities so they too can return to their homelands and spread our values of liberty, freedom and friendliness towards America."
