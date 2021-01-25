Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer for the life and love of Bob Cox:
The past and current Kokomo Rescue Mission Board, staff and residents want to express our appreciation for the legacy of love Bob Cox left in the community.
He served as director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission from 1988 to 2006. During that time he was part of a team with a vision to build the Kokomo Rescue Mission facility at 321 W. Mulberry St. and Open Arms. He skillfully led the way throughout the entire building process to provide Kokomo with shelters for homeless men, women and children that are still being used today. He had a heart for helping hurting people and sharing God’s love with all whom he met.
Bob was instrumental and one of the pioneers in reaching out to Russia, post-Cold War, by providing many containers of essential supplies to those in need.
After he “retired” from the Kokomo Rescue Mission he shared many hours of his time as a chaplain with the police and sheriff’s departments.
Bob left a legacy of love in the community and the world by using the gifts and abilities that God uniquely designed for him. He made sure that everything he did in life left traces of Love behind. He understood the power of service and he was committed to helping others succeed. Bob modeled what he considered important and we are grateful for his example.
Thank you, Bob Cox! We will always remember your faithful service to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, the community and the world. You were truly a difference maker in the lives of the people you served!
