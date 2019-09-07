Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer for Little Caesars Love Kitchen program:
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission Board of Directors and staff would like to thank Little Caesars Pizza for bringing its “Love Kitchen” to the Mission on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
"The weather was perfect for an outdoor lunch, and three Little Caesars employees prepared and served approximately 280 servings of pizza to the Mission’s residential and community lunch guests. We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Little Caesars Love Kitchen team as they provide quality meals for people who need them.
"The Little Caesars Love Kitchen program was started in 1985. Local Little Caesars franchise owners and the regional offices donate all the food and labor costs for the program in their local communities.
"The Love Kitchen project has two semi trailers with a self-contained pizza kitchen.
"A very big thank-you goes to the Little Caesars employees from the Markland Avenue location, and a member from the corporate team who prepared and served the Mission’s lunch guests."
