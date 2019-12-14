Denise Reicht of Kokomo sends this Cheer for the Christmas holiday:
"Well, the Christmas season is upon us, and as we celebrate with gifts and visits to family and friends, I hope we will remember the fullness of God's teaching.
"I'm reminded of Jesus washing the disciples' feet. John 13.1 says: 'Having loved his own who were in the world, he now showed them the full extent of his love.' And he washed their feet, a sometimes stinky job.
"So folks, this holiday season I'm reminded of the full extent of the teaching and God's love for each of us: Love God and love your neighbor. I hope that we give gifts, not only to our friends, family and those around us, but also to God - by respecting his teaching about our environmental responsibilities and understanding his love for creation. Please remember that the earth is God's footstool.
"May your holiday season be blessed."
