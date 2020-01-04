Retired Kokomo police officer Tom Kelley sends this Cheer for the KPD's retiring Craig Musgrave:
"But the shared commitment to safeguard one another’s lives is unnegotiable and only deepens with time. The willingness to die for another person is a form of love that even religions fail to inspire, and the experience of it changes a person profoundly.”
― Sebastian Junger, "War"
"As physically dangerous as police work has become, it's even more emotionally dangerous."
__ Lt. Cliff Stover, Kokomo Police Department
"Craig Musgrave and Teresa Kelley were police academy classmates, the only two KPD cadets in a class of 115 newly sworn officers. She was the meddling big sister he never had.
"Craig acquired a peculiar moniker during his recruit training. During a traffic stop on State Street people started bailing out of the car. One of the fleeing suspects took off down the railroad tracks with Craig in full throttle foot pursuit.
"Craig can run pretty fast for a man built like a '64 Dodge truck. He's gaining on this relatively little guy when the suspect stumbles on the tracks. Not even Superman could get that much meat stopped fast enough to prevent the disaster. A broken collar bone, several broken ribs, a fractured femur and collapsed lung later, a legend was born.
"Only one other Kokomo policemen has acquired a street name that seemed to stick. Greg Baldini came to be known as 'The Hammer' long before Daryl Issacs started suing truck drivers. And now the street had 'Meat' Musgrave.
"Years passed and the two former classmates shared many more adventures and misadventures. Foot and car pursuits, kicking in doors, driving from one disaster to the next like their hair was on fire; these, were for them, the very best of times.
"Then one night they were investigating a complaint of drug activity in the second floor apartment of an East Sycamore Street duplex. It was an ambush. Three Memphis dope dealers threw Teresa down a flight of stairs and wrestled for Craig's handgun. They were in a fight for their lives.
"As he retires from a full career with the Kokomo police it’s important to thank him for his loyalty, commitment and service to our community, the police department and to my family.
"Even today, many years later, they meet on the anniversary of the night they were almost murdered together. When they remember that horrible night they find themselves embracing, holding onto one another like they did on that second floor landing. Never letting go. Not ever. Not for anything.
"And I pray they never will."
