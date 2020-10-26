Dr. Andrew Burkhart, a member of the South Side Christian Church board, sends this Cheer to the Kokomo city administration and street department:
The congregation and Church Board of South Side Christian Church, along with Pastor Karen Burkley, send this Cheer to the City of Kokomo Street Department and administration for the great work on the entrance to our parking lot on Union Street.
The work done on the Markland Avenue project had caused some unintended damage to the pavement at the junction of the street and our lot. Discussions with the Street Department resulted in a new concrete extension of the sidewalk, that was finished in late August, which fixed the problem and has made entering and exiting our lot very smooth. Our church members and other patrons are so appreciative!
