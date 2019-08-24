Adam Renshaw of Kokomo sends this Cheer for Libertarian mayoral candidate Michael Virgin's proposal to allow the Board of Works to defer personnel matters to a merit board:
"The Board of Works consists of three members appointed by the mayor. The board has supervisory responsibilities over fire, police, sanitation, street and the senior citizens center. This board also has final say in promotions, disciplinary actions, lateral transfer approvals, new hire approvals, equipment/upgrades, etc.
"What happens, though, when the Board of Works becomes heavily politicized? What happens when a qualified individual is skipped over for a promotion because of his/her political affiliations? This is what has happened in Kokomo for years.
"Basically, if you work in the city and are not on board with the current administration’s agenda, then you’re essentially blackballed from advancing up the ranks. This discourages up-and-comers within these departments from thriving and moving up the ladder because they are held back by political cronyism.
"One way to avoid such blatant politicizing of what should be a neutral board is to create a merit-board system in which the Board of Works can defer all decisions to regarding departmental promotions, new hires/lateral transfers and disciplinary actions. The board could consist of five members. Two would be appointed by the mayor and three would be selected by a collective vote of all department unions and their members. This way the unions select a majority of the members, thus ensuring fairer representation. By doing this the Board of Works can remove itself from these processes and concern itself more with logistical matters.
"Mayoral candidate Michael Virgin will ensure that a merit-based system is put in place. Going forward it’s merit and work ethic that matters, not political affiliation."
