The family of Mike Andry sends Cheer to the Howard County community:
"The sixth annual Lt. Mike Andry Memorial Ride concluded another successful year. Thanks to the efforts of our many friends and volunteers, we collected more than $17,000 in donations.
"This money will be distributed to three programs that assist children in need: the Howard County Sheriff Department's Benevolent Fund, the Grant County Sheriff's Gifts for Kids program, and the Guardians of the Children Hanging Rock Chapter. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 28 will also receive a donation this year.
"One hundred thirteen motorcycles participated. A great deal of planning and effort went into making the ride a safe and fun event for everyone.
"We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the many public safety agencies that assisted with traffic and security. We are thankful for the assistance of: Kokomo Police Department Motorcycle Unit, Greentown Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Howard County Emergency Management Agency, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, Grant County Emergency Management Agency, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
"Mike’s hometown was Greentown. Support came from the following Greentown community groups: Lions Club, Town Council, Greentown Main Street Association, and American Legion Post 317.
"Ladendorf Law was the ride’s major business sponsor and Century Villa Health Care was the secondary business sponsor. Other contributing businesses include: Down on Main Street, Smokin’ for a Cause, Heartland Market, Roby's Bull's-eye, Brandt’s Harley-Davidson Wabash, Bass and Bucks in Wabash.
"Eighty-eight businesses were T-shirt sponsors, and many more donated raffle and door prizes. It is impossible to acknowledge everyone who donated in this forum. Just know that we are grateful for each and every contribution.
"May God bless those who rode in our event. July 12th was the sixth anniversary of Mike’s untimely death. We who love and miss Mike still have tears, but we have reasons to smile too. Our broken hearts are healed by the heartwarming support of both friends and strangers. Your generosity will not be forgotten."
