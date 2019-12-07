Tom Kelley, a volunteer at the Grissom Air Museum, sends this Cheer for the museum's other volunteers and sponsors:
"Outstanding volunteers and sponsors were honored by the Grissom Air Museum at Martino’s Italian Villa during the annual membership meeting. More than 45,000 guests visited the museum from throughout the world this season contributing $2.5 million toward the local economy.
"Taking center stage in this year’s meeting was the campaign to raise $300,000 for the Captain Rocky Cervantes Memorial Hustler Hut. This is the museum’s first capital improvement project in more than two decades and will create a world class exhibit built around its rare B-58 Hustler. Based at Bunker Hill and Grissom between 1961 and 1970 only eight of these nuclear deterrent bombers remain in existence.
"Volunteers who were recognized for donating efforts valued at more than $80,000 this year included: Scott Kepner; Lafayette, Steve Salmon; Kokomo, Dick McCarty; Michigantown, Chris Birk; Peru, Doug Clark; Kokomo, Ed Newbill; Bunker Hill, Col. (ret) Frank Faulkner; Kokomo, CMSgt (ret) John Ensign; Peru, Andy Garrison; Flora and Lucas Bowman; Peru.
"Legacy awards were presented to members who have made significant contributions this year toward preserving the history of Bunker Hill-Grissom Air Force Base. Recipients included: Lt. Col. (ret) Jerry Anderson, Rick and Shamaine Pleczko, Col. (ret) Frank Faulkner, Bob Barr, R. Noel Crain, Jeff Tenuth, SMSgt (ret) John Rassbach, Sumeet Bhatia, Rich Calcutt, John Groves and Teresa Kelley. Corporate legacy awards were presented to Tin Man Brewing and Soupley’s Wine and Spirits, Kokomo.
"Jeff Guidry, a Thunderbirds historian and author of 'The Red Helmet' was recognized for his exhibit leading up to the September air show at Grissom. MSgt (ret) Chris Armold an Air Force historian and author of 'Skycops and Peacekeepers' was also presented an award for providing an exhibit celebrating the service of Air Force security forces in Vietnam. Both of these wonderfully informative exhibits were offered at the Grissom Air Museum last season.
"Named after Grissom Heritage founder John Crume, a preservation award bearing his name was given to Grissom Gold Star son Rob Blakeslee, a Florida architect for his continued work on the proposed Hustler Hut.
"Two volunteers, Kathy Herring and Glenda Myers along with museum staffer Kayan Olinger were recognized for their hospitality and patience at the September airshow.
"Grissom Museum executive director Tom Jennings told the membership that 70 cents out of every dollar contributed to the museum is used in development and preservation of exhibits, including 25 historic warplanes. Just 30% of the museum’s revenue is spent on services or salaries.
"Located outside the once strategically important Grissom Air Force Base, the Air Museum is an independent non-profit which celebrates the history of the Base."
