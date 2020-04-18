Jill (Woodward) Moss, Jack Woodward and Thomas Eads send this Cheer to those who made former Kokomo Fire Chief Vincent "Woody" Woodward's 100th birthday a gathering to remember:
"This past Thursday, our family had the distinct honor to celebrate the 100th birthday of our family patriarch, Vincent 'Woody' Woodward.
"As the day grew closer, we struggled, as all of us have, with the ramifications of COVID-19. As a family, we didn’t know if we would even be allowed to see our father and grandfather, except through a window. How would we celebrate in a manner befitting a man we love, respect and revere? Social distancing and concern for not just him, but all the residents of the Wellbrooke assisted living center and their staff would certainly put a damper on things.
"We have never been so glad to be wrong!
"It turns out that the answer was a very simple one. This is Kokomo!
"Woody is more than a 100-year-old man. He is a World War II veteran, having served in Europe. He is a retired firefighter and fire chief, having served in that capacity during one of Kokomo’s most turbulent times, the 1960s. He worked with the Red Cross, teaching life-saving and lifeguard skills. He was a Boy Scout leader, father of two, grandfather of five, mentor and inspiration to generations of firefighters. He was always a tough disciplinarian, but a fun-loving, water-skiing, NASCAR fan who loved in a white hot way.
"We have so many people to thank for your time, effort, caring, determination and outpouring of love and respect for Woody.
"To Mayor Tyler Moore: Presenting the key to the city was more than we could have hoped for. It’s an honor we’ll never forget. And no, I checked, Woody was not around in medieval times!
"To Chief Chris Frazier, KFD: The parade of fire trucks was simply fantastic! Over a dozen trucks, countless firefighters, and the honor guard. We can’t begin to thank you enough for the show of love and respect that the department showed Woody.
"To Bill Carter, president of the Retired Police and Firemen’s Association: Thank you for all your contributions to this day and for getting the word out to your members. Woody enjoyed seeing all the retired firefighters coming out. We are still astounded at his memories of each and every one of you who took the microphone to wish him happy birthday.
"To all the firefighters who hopped out of your trucks and cars on a cold, blustery day to wish happy birthday through the window, we thank you. Hearing the stories and gratitude from men whom Woody hired up to and over 50 years ago brought goosebumps to our entire family.
"To the Kokomo Police Department: Thank you so very much for escorting and directing traffic for the parade of fire trucks. Seeing them all pull through the parking lot brought the biggest smile to Woody’s face!
"To Kim Dunlap and Tim Bath of the Tribune: Thank you for covering this. Your article and photos were fantastic and we appreciate the thoughtfulness and care you added.
"To the Indiana VFW commander: Thank you for your presence as well. Acknowledging Woody’s service was appreciated by his family. While he rarely speaks of his time in Europe, we know he was proud to serve.
"Finally, to the Wellbrooke staff: This could never have happened without you and your support. With the challenges of COVID-19, this was a herculean task that you made look easy. Your willingness to help us honor Woody and your genuine affection for him will not ever be forgotten by our family. Thank you for doing all this, while also maintaining social distancing protocols to keep us all safe.
"What could have been a disappointing day due to world circumstances turned into a day none of us will ever forget. We’ve always regarded Woody as our hero and the rock-solid foundation of our family. To see the community pay respect to him as you all did reaffirmed that.
"We as a family are so incredibly grateful and remarkably humbled. From the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you, Kokomo."
