Bruce Roberts of Kokomo sends this Cheer for Democrat Abbie Smith's candidacy for Kokomo mayor:
"Last week’s mayoral debate provided important insight into the type of leader each of the candidates will be if elected.
"Abbie Smith presented us with clearly articulated, well-researched, actionable plans, all stemming from talking with and listening to the people of Kokomo. She dealt with everything from a specific hiring plan for police and firefighters, to economic development (including reimagining and developing the southern Indiana 931 corridor), to affordable child care, to keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe and functioning. In addition, she has an impressive 38-page platform on her website with detailed plans for supporting all of these efforts, as well as small business growth and workforce development.
"Tyler Moore, on the other hand, spent the majority of the debate either agreeing with what Abbie said or agreeing with what Mayor Greg Goodnight has done. During the entire debate, he mentioned only two actionable items he plans to implement: a partnership with Carver Center and economic development along the U.S. 31 bypass on the outskirts of Kokomo. A look at Mr. Moore’s website will reveal that he has only two proposed areas for attention: public safety and roads and infrastructure. These areas are important, but Kokomo needs more than vague talk about more firefighters and road maintenance. Although he mentioned economic development at the debate, it is absent from his website so we cannot see details of his thinking.
"Abbie Smith’s platform by contrast is rich in details about public safety, infrastructure, and economic development (see for yourself at: abbieformayor.com/platform).
"It is clear from the debate that one candidate, Abbie Smith, has a clear plan for our city. The other candidate, Tyler Moore, just seems to agree with everyone else with only vague plans in the debate or on his website. Please vote to give Abbie Smith the authority to exercise her plans and leadership as mayor of Kokomo."
