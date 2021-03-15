Rick E. Hagenow of Kokomo sends this Cheer to our state and local public health officials:
My wife received her COVID vaccination in Logansport while I received mine here in Kokomo. Both of us experienced a well-organized, seamless experience that left us proud and thankful.
Indiana is a great example of a state that has it right in terms of organizing the COVID vaccination roll out. While other states stutter, Indiana delivers.
Our compliments and thanks to Gov. Holcomb, the Indiana State Board of Health, the Cass County Board of Health, and the Howard County Board of Health for great examples of government officials and agencies working effectively for Indiana citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.