Our children are watching
Austin Mariasy, director of Kokomo Pride, sends this Cheer for open dialogue:
More and more in today’s world, we hear the phrases “agree to disagree” and “why can’t we just get along?” or “we’re all Americans, act like it and care for one another.” This is such a beautiful sentiment, it really is. Unless our “disagreement” involves one side invalidating another’s existence.
“We can agree to disagree that transgender people deserve to hold public office.” No, we can’t. Transgender people have every right to exist, see doctors, go to physical therapy, use the restroom and play sports and literally everything else cisgender people do. Stop invalidating transgender existences just because you have a preconceived notion about transgender people.
“Coffee is better than tea.” Yes! That is a perfectly accurate assessment, and it is an opinion we can agree to disagree on! It does not invalidate a group of people’s existence or advocate against their right to live freely in this country.
I completely understand that not everyone will agree with either of the above statements. Some people believe (falsely) that tea is better than coffee and others believe (also falsely) that transgender people do not deserve the same rights as their cisgender peers. How do we combat this? How do we come together, coexist and form a community with people who do not see us as equal humans with equal rights?
The answer is to just keep fighting. I don’t mean fighting your neighbor, your boss or your cousin. I mean keep fighting the ignorance, keep fighting the lack of empathy, keep fighting the lack of understanding and compassion. Set up those coffee dates, make those phone calls, pull up the research and the talking points and come ready to talk about the issues in a constructive, honest and levelheaded way.
Cancel culture is not the solution. Simply writing someone out and never allowing them the opportunity to grow is not the way. If you do not have the spoons to have those difficult conversations with people, then don’t. Get your receipts and send them to someone who can.
If you are a person who will want to advocate for same-sex parents adopting their kids and for trans kids to play sports or for equal housing protection for LGBTQ+ people, don’t cancel those who don’t agree. I know it is easy to write them off as bigots and as our enemy but simply put, that is wrong. People who don’t agree with us often times just need to be exposed to the information. I am willing to bet that 90% of people who advocate against the LGBTQ+ Community have never sat down and talked with an LGBTQ+ Identifying person one on one ever in their life. One cannot understand the issue if they are never exposed to it.
Extend the olive branch every. single. time. If someone snaps it, find a bigger one. It is always worth it.
The world we are creating right now will last far longer than any of us. What will be your impact? Will it be to further divide and try to show a group of people they don’t belong and pass that rhetoric to your children? Or will it be to span that gap, open your heart and even if you don’t understand the point, you at least give it a try and treat them like a human being and validate their concerns. Our children are watching.
