‘Our marvelous community’
Dennine Smith, executive director of CAM (Coordinated Assistance Ministries), sends this Cheer for the community’s giving heart:
On Saturday, Aug. 15, the 23rd annual WIOU-CAM Golf Outing took place at the Kokomo Country Club! Despite the challenges of a tumultuous year amid a pandemic, with a much smaller crowd, social distancing and masks on hand, the Coordinated Assistance Ministries team moved forward with this exciting event.
We are thankful to the many sponsors, supporters, and organizations that made this event possible. We acknowledge our friends at WIOU including Rob Rupe for helping to highlight the story of a client as well as the ministries of CAM – its men’s shelter, family shelter, day shelter, and the many ways in which the homeless and those in need benefit from what we do. Thanks to Larry Rolland and Community First Bank, our banner sponsor, for partnering with CAM for this event.
Thanks to our Flag Hole Sponsors – Merrell Brothers, Specialty Tool & Die, Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, and to our Tee Box sponsors, Grande Cheese Company, Kokomo Grain, The Wyman Group, Kokomo Auto World, Peru Ford, Grissom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Jack Dodd, Select Equipment, Coca-Cola, Brian Oaks Attorney at Law, and St. Andrew Episcopal Church.
Congratulations to each of our teams! First place went to Team “Jack Dodd for Commissioner” and second place went to Community First Bank. For yet another year, the “Most Generous Church” trophy went to St. Andrew Episcopal Church!
Special thanks to the staff at Kokomo Country Club for the use of the facility for another year and assisting us throughout the day. I truly appreciate the dedication of the staff and volunteers of Coordinated Assistance Ministries.
This event requires teamwork and I appreciate the effort that each member of the team gave doing their part to make the event possible.
After expenses, we would like to express our appreciation to our sponsors, teams, and extremely generous donors for a total of $8,000.69!
As I embark upon my 10th month as executive director of this ministry, I must say that I have learned so much! I am constantly astounded at how God blesses in ways that are far beyond what we could ask or imagine. Thanks to you, our marvelous community, for having a heart to be a blessing to our neighbors in need – some are in need of shelter, others in need of resources, many are in need of a second chance. We are able to offer each of these to our clients because of your generous support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.