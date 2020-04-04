Dylan McHenry of Greentown sends this Cheer for our local heroes who continue to serve our communities:
"In times of uncertainty, it is incredibly important that we stay connected and help one another. As we navigate this crisis together, it is clear that the people of Indiana respond to challenges with hopeful persistence.
"It is important that we recognize the true heroes of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Food banks are staying open and providing for those in need. Domestic violence shelters are ensuring that those in dangerous situations have a safe place to go, even while most of our community is shut down. Health care workers are putting themselves at risk daily, often without the proper protective gear. Truck drivers and grocery store clerks are all on the frontlines providing us with the goods that we need. Their courage and determination is inspiring.
"These heroes show us that in the midst of this difficult time, there is hope. Schools are working throughout the week to provide grab and go meals. I am encouraged as I serve alongside many dedicated community members to provide for families in their time of need. Many people have decided to sew masks to make sure that health care workers have more protective gear. People are donating to make sure that food banks have what they need in order to provide for those who need it most.
"We are all doing our part and with hopeful persistence, we will get through this, together."
