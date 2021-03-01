John Williamson of Kokomo sends this Cheer for proponents of wetlands protections:
Cheers to the Anderson Herald Bulletin for their editorial, “Lets protect our wetlands”, and to the Kokomo Tribune for publishing it.
For starts, if all the remaining wetlands/marshes in Howard and surrounding counties were drained and developed, our water quality would probably not be adversely affected. That’s simply because they’ve all been drained and cultivated or developed over the years. Also, many of us must pay a ditch maintenance tax as part of our property taxes to keep them flowing freely.
Most folks don’t realize that wetlands/marshes provide more wildlife sanctuary than do our forested areas. And, as I drive around the northern two-thirds of Howard County, I see only small woodlots of third growth thickets. I’m guessing a woodpecker has to pack a lunch just to fly from one tree to another in a large part of this county.
I understand that Sen. Jim Buck and Rep. Heath VanNatter are under a good deal of pressure from the agriculture and developer donors to their campaign coffers to free up more land for their business interests. In my opinion, the CEO of the Indiana Builders Association, Rick Wajda’s, claims of benefits to the public are pathetically weak. I believe we need to preserve what little we have left of our wetlands/marshes, not only for aesthetics, but also out of respect for what Mother Nature originally intended.
I contacted Sen. Buck’s office by phone and email several times before getting a cursory reply. I hope that every member of The Audubon Society, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, and every other person who enjoys and respects our wildlife will contact Sen. Buck and implore him to kill Senate Bill 389. It is important to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.