Proud of Western cross country
Dave “Bo” Britton of Russiaville sends this Cheer for the Western cross country team:
Cheers to the Western High School varsity boys cross country team for qualifying for and participating in the IHSAA state cross country meet at Terre Haute.
This was an historic event for the Western cross country program. It was the first time a cross country team has ever qualified for the state meet in the history of Western School Corp.
Sincere congratulations to the team members, to Coach Gary Jewel, to assistant coaches Matt Grider and Holly Caldwell, and to the families of the team members.
I also want to recognize the junior varsity members of the team who supported, encouraged, and helped the varsity members every day at practices. It takes a lot of dedication, self-motivation, sacrifice, and hard work to accomplish what you all have achieved.
Each of the guys are excellent young men, and you have made all of the cross country alumni very proud of you. Congratulations again, and God bless you in your future endeavors.
