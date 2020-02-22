Van Taylor, executive director of the Kokomo Rescue Mission, sends this Cheer to the community for its support of the Walk A Mile in My Shoes event:
"The Kokomo Rescue Mission Board of Directors, staff and volunteers would like to express our deep appreciation to the community for its support of our 19th Annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes.
"Thanks to the amazing generosity of those who sponsored this event, along with those who sponsored walk participants, over $141,223 in donations were received. With the opening of a new shelter for women, the money we received was vital to be able to adequately care for the women and children that stay in Watered Garden and Open Arms.
"The walk participants are such a dynamic component of this annual event. In addition to raising funds, they come together to walk the mile, no matter what the weather conditions, visibly demonstrating their love, compassion and support for the women and children we serve.
"This year we asked our walkers to once again finish the statement, 'I walk because …,' their responses were very touching. 'I’ve struggled myself and want to support those who struggle'; 'June 2016 I needed a place to go. I was an addict and Open Arms was there for me. It’s my turn to be there for them - my story/His glory'; “God calls us to love one another - it could just as easily be me or someone I love.'; and 'You loved my friend when she needed to find herself! Thank You.'
"The Walk Team awards for 2020 are as follows: The Golden Sneaker award went to the first-place team, Kokomo Christian Fellowship; The Silver Slipper went to Rossville Bible Fellowship; and The Bronze Baby Bootie award went to Maple Farms. Finishing in fourth was UAW 1166. The winner of the Pink Sneaker school award was Western Middle School. Thank you all for your incredible support for KRM’s ministry programs for women and children!
"Corporate and private sponsors for the 19th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event were:
"Specialty Tool & Die, Inc.; The Beck Foundation – Beck’s Hybrids; JoCena McCurdy; Hewitt Molding; Region 2B UAW; Z92.5/WIOU/Rock 98.5; ‘In Honor of Bonita Maple’, Maple Farms; Coca-Cola of Kokomo; Grace United Methodist; NIPSCO; MRK Design Inc; Haynes International; McGriff Insurance Inc.; Managed Health Services; King’s Heating & Plumbing; The Hardie Group; Jean Rinehart; Top of the Line, 'In Memory of Mark McKillip.' We sincerely thank these corporate and private sponsors and the many other sponsors who contributed to the success of the Walk.
"It is difficult to express how essential this ministry is in our community. In 2019, the Women’s Ministry provided 13,702 nights of shelter to 143 different women and 48 children. Thank you so much for being part of a community which sees a need and comes together to meet it, the success of the Walk is living proof of your efforts."
