Deborah Zent of St. Vincent Hospice here in Kokomo sends this Cheer for those supporting the creation of hospice gowns for area patients:
Just a note to send Cheers to all who have supported our hospice gown sewing, "In Stitches with Deb" over the past several years. It was with advice and caution due to COVID-19 virus that we canceled this year's sewing event at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church that was to be Saturday, July 25.
"Sew" much love and support has been shown for those who give of their time, money, energy and prayer for those in hospice care at end of life by cutting/sewing/ironing the hundreds of gowns that are given to those in need.
The ministry continues on a smaller level and donations of all kinds are still needed. Thanks for all the support thus far and for understanding our efforts to keep those at risk safe from the spread of this pandemic!
For questions/comments/donations, contact institcheswithdeb@gmail.com. God bless you and stay smart and safe!
