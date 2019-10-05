The SHAK Makerspace Board of Directors - Jennifer Bollnow, Mike Kessler, Ed Connor, Susan Alexander, Alan Anderson, Fred Jarrett, Cheri Myers and Braxton Utsler - sends this Cheer for the maker culture in Howard County:
"Dear SHAK Makerspace community,
"Nan Braun has resigned from the Board of Directors and several committees. We respect her choice and appreciate the value she has added over the years in helping us build SHAK Makerspace into the community asset that it is today.
"In January, we voted in a new board president as Nan stepped down from that position. Sometimes with leadership changes differences of opinions occur. Unfortunately that has happened here. Please know, however, that the mission of the organization has not changed.
"We continue to be an organization that fosters a collaborative and educational environment where members share knowledge and experience in all types of making. Our workspace is a supportive environment for makers to access tools and equipment, collaborators and ideas.
"We are a community of makers that remains passionate and committed. We are defined, not by any one individual, but by the combined vision and commitment to growing the maker culture in Howard County.
"We will continue to offer classes and programming that support artists, makers, educators, community projects and entrepreneurs. We will continue to be a space where entrepreneurs prototype new products, makers come together with fresh perspectives to solve challenges, and educators tap into new resources to expand their teaching capacity.
"We will also continue to ensure we have a welcoming and safe space. To that end, the board is researching codes of conduct to strengthen and clarify our rules around how we treat each other and how we protect the health and safety of everyone in the space.
"We are excited to empower new leaders to engage in the constant refining of our workspace and our maker community as a whole.
"As always, the board encourages questions, comments and ideas from members and stakeholders. Feel free to reach out to any board member."
