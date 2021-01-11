Special prayer for trying times
Ed Vasicek of Kokomo, pastor of Highland Park Church, shares this prayer with the community:
Dear Lord,
We love you and want you to be first in our lives. We thank you that, no matter what happens in our country, you can be Lord of our lives. We want your will to be done, even though it is not yet the time when your will is done on earth as it is in heaven. But in our lives, may it be so!
Lord, we are sad to see violence in our capitol. We know, O God, that our nation is a divided nation. These and so many other problems are related to our differing viewpoints and convictions. Sadly, some on either side of this division are willing to become violent in their frustration. When this happens, convictions are no longer the issue, but rather the behavior of those who espouse violence.
In a democracy that recognizes human rights, things are different. We have a voice. Help us to use our voice constructively, to reason and make our points, not to riot or intimidate. Help us to know how to treat those who disagree with us as godly people should, even to the point of loving our enemies. Help us to be as shrewd as a serpent but as innocent as a dove, as our Savior taught us.
Heal our land and help us to become a civil, peace-loving society. If we sense we are wronged, help us handle being wronged in the right way. Keep us from rationalizing, thinking we are free to fight wrong with wrong. May our speech be truthful but seasoned with grace. Help us to make every effort to be fair, and to respect the right of others to disagree with us – even as we expect others to respect our right to disagree with them.
Lord, the COVID virus has brought much misery and death to our world. Most of us know someone or know of someone who has perished from this invisible enemy. Our hospitals are overflowing, the funeral homes cannot keep up, and as we speak thousands are battling for their lives. Others are suffering unanticipated long-term effects from this insidious virus. We have to admit, O Lord, that there is still much we do not know. Use our suffering to somehow work a greater good. Teach us what we need to learn. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.
