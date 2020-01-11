Jim Newton of Itasca, Illinois, sends this Cheer for compromise:
"Dad wasn’t a fan of Presidents Lyndon Johnson or Harry Truman. Mom saw things differently, which made for captivating dinner table discussions. My parents lived with these differences for more than 58 blissful years of marriage. 'Compromise' was the word Mom used to describe their relationship. Those were the days.
"Fifty years, a presidential resignation and two impeachments later, I’m wondering how we’ll endure the 2020 presidential race without such compromise and thoughtful deliberation.
"With my parents’ wisdom as a guide, I humbly offer this two-part primer to enduring the current election cycle.
"First, Republicans need to acknowledge that Democrats don’t necessarily want to turn America into Venezuela, and Democrats have to accept that not all Republicans are juvenile MAGA-hat-wearing malcontents. Residing somewhat to the left or right of political center doesn’t automatically brand one a radical or reactionary.
"Secondly — and this is asking a lot — Republicans need to support a 2020 candidate besides President Trump. This borderline 'act-of-God' wish requires that Sen. Mitch McConnell and other party leaders are secretly working behind the scenes to find a nice way to advise Trump that it’s time to go. Tell him whatever you want: 'Mr. President, you’ve made America Great again. Thanks, buh-bye.'
"'Good luck with that,' you say? I say good luck slogging through the current campaign with the stench of impeachment and whatever Mueller Report residue resurfaces between now and next November. With Trump gone we will have largely removed the Watergate-level cancer from daily discourse.
"To summarize: 1) Let’s stop calling each other extremists, and 2) find a polite way to coax Trump out the door.
"Defanged of impeachment related blather, both Democrats and Republicans will be uncharacteristically confined to debating — yes, I’m serious — issues."
