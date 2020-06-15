Caden Kerns, also of Greentown and a member of Troop 528, sends this Cheer for swimming skills:
"Hi, my name is Caden Kerns and I am 12 years old. I am working on a merit badge for Boy Scouts, and one of the requirements is to send a letter to the editor of a local newspaper about a subject we feel strongly about.
"I think that swimming is an essential skill to know. According to the American Red Cross, more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have all the basic swimming skills. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an average of 3,536 people drown annually in the United States. With an average of 10 deaths per day that could be preventable, shouldn't learning to swim be taught to every child?
"I have been lucky enough to learn how to swim by taking lessons since I was 3. I have been swimming competitively since I was 5. This will be a lifelong skill I will always have."
