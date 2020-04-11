Kokomo Street Superintendent Joe Ewing sends this Cheer to Katie Bray and family on behalf of the street department:
"The members of the Kokomo Street Department would like to thank Katie Bray and her children for taking the time to bring pizzas to the staff on April 8.
"Too often, we as a community forget the importance of being good neighbors; of showing concern and appreciation for others. Especially during this time of crisis, such simple gestures have far-reaching impact.
"Because of the generosity of Katie and her family, the employees at the street department were able to set aside a little anxiety, ignore the many negative things in life, and just enjoy her generosity, if only for a moment.
"We are tasked with serving Kokomo in the face of possible illness or even tragedy, as are many others, yet acts like Katie’s reaffirm our spirit and determination to work to the best of our abilities.
"We thank for your kindness."
