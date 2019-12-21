Deb and John Snyder of Kokomo send this Cheer for Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight's service to his hometown:
"Thank you, Mayor Goodnight, for your public service these past years. We appreciate your efforts in making Kokomo a hometown of which we can be proud.
"The research you and your staff did to find the best methods to return vitality to Kokomo will make a positive impact for years to come.
"We admire your involvement in the many aspects of Kokomo and the sacrifices your family made to the time spent attending public functions. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors."
